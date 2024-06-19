41,712 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Chemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.42. 69,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,261. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.13. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,434 shares of company stock worth $6,227,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

