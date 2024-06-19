45,744 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,152,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,167. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

