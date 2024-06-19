4,673 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

