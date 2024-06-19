5,184 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,154.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 364,242 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,312 shares of company stock worth $35,645,941. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

