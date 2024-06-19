74,668 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,000. Sysco makes up about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

