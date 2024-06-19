Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on June 28th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
THQ opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.