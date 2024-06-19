Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on June 28th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

THQ opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

