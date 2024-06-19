abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

VFL opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

