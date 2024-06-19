Acala Token Market Cap Tops $74.81 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $74.81 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,433.61 or 0.99990493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00083513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06941991 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,262,402.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

