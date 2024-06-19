Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 202,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,770. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $821.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on ACEL

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,468,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,812,506.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,468,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,812,506.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $157,354.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,523.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,016 shares of company stock worth $2,483,609. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 883,688 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.