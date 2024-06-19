Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Acceleware Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

