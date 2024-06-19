Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

