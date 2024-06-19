Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0006

Achain (ACT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $52,058.51 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

