ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 660,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,061,507. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,611,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

