Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $522.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

