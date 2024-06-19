Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.37 and last traded at $522.25. Approximately 4,225,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,174,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.