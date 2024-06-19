Adshares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,025.84 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $5,025.84 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Adshares Profile
Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,570 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
