Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.40

Shares of Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.79.
About Adtran Networks
Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.