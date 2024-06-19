Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.