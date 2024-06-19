Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

