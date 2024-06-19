Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $36.85 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,845,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 2.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 52.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $59,000.

UMAR stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

