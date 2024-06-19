Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after buying an additional 544,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.