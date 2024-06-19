Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,025 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $5,326,000.

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $297.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

