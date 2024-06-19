Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.