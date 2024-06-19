Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $153.34 and last traded at $154.63. Approximately 51,852,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 49,860,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.