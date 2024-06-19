AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 312,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,023. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of 769.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,134.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $467,648 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

