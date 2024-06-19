Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

AAV traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.38. The company had a trading volume of 385,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

