Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

AVTE stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

