Agincourt Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 54.1% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $57,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000.

VT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.51. 965,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,113. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

