AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGLNF stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

