AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
AGLNF stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.
AGL Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.