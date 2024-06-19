Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,612 shares of company stock worth $59,767,075. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

