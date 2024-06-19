Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.84

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 119993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
