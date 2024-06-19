Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,695. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

