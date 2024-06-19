Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 11.6% in May

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Trading Up 0.7 %

Albany International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. 115,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,012. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

