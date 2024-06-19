Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock remained flat at $46.09 during trading on Wednesday. 887,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,243. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

