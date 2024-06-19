Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $66,449,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $53,142,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 884,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.