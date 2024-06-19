ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

