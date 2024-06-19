Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.29. 91,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 462,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,443,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,732,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 132,630 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,949,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,567,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.