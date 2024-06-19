Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4382 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVAL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

