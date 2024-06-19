Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4382 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IVAL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $27.11.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.