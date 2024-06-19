Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 39,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. 15,640,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378,376. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.