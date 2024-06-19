Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 98,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 155.7% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 113,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.13.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

