Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. 21,869,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,406,588. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

