ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Plans Dividend of $0.22

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ REIT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.
About ALPS Active REIT ETF
