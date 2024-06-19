ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Plans Dividend of $0.22

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ REIT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.