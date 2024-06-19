ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4907 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

EQL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $118.07. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33. The company has a market cap of $342.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.90 and a twelve month high of $119.19.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

