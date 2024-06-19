ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA MNBD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

