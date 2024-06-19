ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDOG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,566. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.