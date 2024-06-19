ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance
Shares of IDOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 20,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The company has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.79.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile
