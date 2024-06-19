ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Shares of IDOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 20,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The company has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.79.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

