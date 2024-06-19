ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Plans Dividend of $0.13

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEUR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares. The company has a market cap of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

