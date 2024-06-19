ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:OUSM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,910 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.