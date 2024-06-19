ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:OUSM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,910 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

