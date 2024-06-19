ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Announces Dividend of $0.55

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5512 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

