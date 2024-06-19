ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Announces Dividend of $0.55

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5512 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.
ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile
