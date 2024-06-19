Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alta Equipment Group

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $94,780.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 102,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.